High-Altitude Baking: Mocha-marbled bundt cake recipe | VailDaily.com

Editor’s note: High altitudes makes cookies spread in the pan, cakes fall, and few baked goods turn out as they do at sea level. This twice-monthly column presents recipes and tips that make baking in the mountains successful.

With a scoop of coffee ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce or Kahlua, it’s a fine way to end a dinner. Served during the day, it elevates a cup of coffee, and it makes any brunch feel special.

It’s a straightforward recipe. There are just a few things to keep in mind: measure the flour by gently spooning small amounts into the measuring cup until full and then run a knife blade across the top to level (if you scoop or compress the flour, you’ll get too much and the cake will be dry). Make sure the butter, eggs, and sour cream are at room temperature, and bake only until a tester comes out clean; overbaking will sap the cake of its moisture.

The cake can be made in either a 9-cup or 6-cup Bundt pan, if you use a 6-cup pan you may have a little batter left over (6-cup pans differ slightly in capacity); don’t overfill it and risk an overflow.