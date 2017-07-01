High Five Access Media offers email notification for video of civic meetings | VailDaily.com

AVON — High Five Access Media now offers the community the ability to stay civically engaged by receiving an automatic email notification when new video of local government meetings is available on its website.

High Five Access Media provides video and audio coverage of several government entities. These productions are replayed on cable in the upper valley on Channel 5 and simulcast on the web at highfivemedia.org/show/live-five. Video is also available on the site anytime, on demand.

Those who subscribe will receive a personalized email at 7 a.m. the morning following posting of the video to the High Five Access Media website. To start receiving emails, sign up for the High Five Newsletter at highfivemedia.org/newsletter, and select one or more of the following options:

• Vail Town Council

• Avon Town Council

• The Community Project

• Minturn Town Council

• Eagle County Schools

• Vail Recreation District

• Eagle-Vail

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial community access media center. In addition to its government coverage, High Five Access Media offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web.