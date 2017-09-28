Hunter parking provided for Mill Creek Road access to Vail Mountain through Nov. 15

VAIL — For the fourth year, the U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts and Town of Vail have worked together to accommodate access for hunters heading up Mill Creek Road on Vail Mountain. This access provides limited parking and drop-off spaces near the top of Rockledge Road, which can be accessed via Forest Road or Beaver Dam Road (Merchant's Corner).

The parking spaces are intended to accommodate those hunting alone, and the drop-off spaces provide an option for larger parties who can drop off people and equipment and then park vehicles in the free Vail Village parking structure. This also allows for more convenient game retrieval at the end of a successful hunt.

The spaces will be available through Sunday, Nov. 15. Trailers may unload but may not park due to limited space availability. Drop-offs and pick-ups will be limited to 30 minutes. Town parking will return to paid parking on the opening day of Vail Mountain Friday, Nov. 17. Overnight parking is limited to three days, based upon availability of spaces, and a permit must be obtained through Vail Mountain Security.

For questions on drop off, pickup and parking, contact Vail Mountain Security at 970-754-3049.