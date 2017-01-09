I-70 is closed in both directions between Gypsum, Dotsero; 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel spills | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — It all started around 6:15 a.m. Monday when a box truck lost control. The box truck was carrying empty beer cans.

A tanker truck carrying 9,000 gallons of diesel fuel clipped the box truck and the driver also lost control.

While the tractor remained upright, the tanker trailer rolled onto its side and spilled about 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the median.

CDOT cleanup crews along with local fire fighters and hazmat crews were on the scene in minutes, containing to the spill and making sure it did not seep toward the Eagle River, which runs about 150 yards from the crash site, said Tracy Trulove, CDOT public information officer.

Traffic was delayed and detoured to Highway 6.

The cleanup is expected to take until the middle of the afternoon, CDOT said.

While all that was going on, weather delayed or closed flights in and out of the Eagle County Regional Airport. If you were trying to New York’s JFK airport, you might not get out until Wednesday. A series of winter storms hammered the East Coast, causing delays.

This closure estimated to be 8 hrs for safety. HWY 6, which runs parallel to the interstate, is the current alt route. https://t.co/KgAut73RVy — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 9, 2017

Gypsum families- buses will be late this a.m. due to I-70 closure. Please share. — Eagle County Schools (@EagleCOSchools) January 9, 2017

This is now a 1st Alarm incident, @EagleCounty Regional HazMat Team and @CSP_Eagle HazMat teams are en route. — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 9, 2017