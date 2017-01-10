 I-70 open from Idaho Springs to Vail | VailDaily.com

I-70 open from Idaho Springs to Vail

SUMMIT COUNTY — I-70 has reopened westbound at Georgetown and eastbound at Silverthorne as of 3:15 p.m.

Vail Pass has also reopened in both directions.

Avalanche work at the Eisenhower Tunnel brought down a massive slide about 150 foot wide and 10 foot deep, CDOT said.