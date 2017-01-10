I-70 open from Idaho Springs to Vail | VailDaily.com

SUMMIT COUNTY — I-70 has reopened westbound at Georgetown and eastbound at Silverthorne as of 3:15 p.m.

upd I-70 EM open MM 205 Silverthorne after avalanche clean up;Slower spds,expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 10, 2017

upd,Open #I70WestM MM 228 Georgetown after avalanche work;Expect delays;Slower spds — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 10, 2017

Vail Pass has also reopened in both directions.

Avalanche work at the Eisenhower Tunnel brought down a massive slide about 150 foot wide and 10 foot deep, CDOT said.