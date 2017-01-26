 I-70 reopens westbound at Vail Pass, Eisenhower Tunnel | VailDaily.com

I-70 reopens westbound at Vail Pass, Eisenhower Tunnel

Interstate 70 has reopened westbound Thursday morning as of 10 a.m. The interstate closed westbound at both Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass due to accidents; crews were on the scene cleaning it up but the Colorado Department of Transportation said expect delays due to the closure.