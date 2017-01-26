I-70 reopens westbound at Vail Pass, Eisenhower Tunnel | VailDaily.com

Interstate 70 has reopened westbound Thursday morning as of 10 a.m. The interstate closed westbound at both Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass due to accidents; crews were on the scene cleaning it up but the Colorado Department of Transportation said expect delays due to the closure.

OPEN #I70West MM 215 Eisenhower Tunnel after accident cleanup;Expect heavy delays in area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 26, 2017