I-70 reopens westbound at West Vail; detour in effect at Wolcott | VailDaily.com

 I-70 reopens westbound at West Vail; detour in effect at Wolcott

I-70 reopens westbound at West Vail; detour in effect at Wolcott

Interstate 70 at West Vail has reopened after multiple crashes closed the road there and at Wolcott in Eagle County Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A detour is in effect on U.S. Highway 6 at Wolcott and no estimated time of reopening has been issued. This story will be updated.