Ice, wrecks close I-70 in both directions | VailDaily.com

Update: Eastbound Interstate 70 at Vail Pass re-opened as of 4:30 p.m.

VAIL — Dozens of tangled vehicles closed Interstate 70 in both directions mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The Colorado Department said motorists can expect a "lengthy closure."

Eastbound closed at mile marker 184 on the west side of Vail Pass.

As crews were clearing a jackknifed truck, bridges along the highway became icy when temperatures plummeted.

That sent several cars skiing out of control and into each other.

Snowplows were trying to get de-icer on the roads, but had to weave through a maze of wrecked cars to do it, CDOT said.

CDOT closed westbound I-70 at Georgetown after at least 10 cars and a couple tractor-trailers tangled on the west end of the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnel.

Loveland Pass is still open.

