International Ski Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony | VailDaily.com

VAIL — More than 30 of ski racing’s biggest names have been inducted into the International Ski Hall of Fame since 1984, including luminaries such as Stein Eriksen, Marc Girardelli, Andrea Mead Lawrence, Pepi Gramshammer, Franz Klammer and Tamara McKinney.

On Friday at 3 p.m. in Mountain Plaza in Vail, the Vail Valley Foundation will announce the newest inductee into the International Ski Hall of Fame, and simultaneously reveal a new, permanent monument for the Hall. The International Ski Hall of Fame ceremony Friday afternoon is open to the public and all are welcome.

The Hall’s permanent location will be at “The Edge” statue, created by artist Gail Folwell. The consecration of the monument will also be part of a worldwide celebration of 50 years of FIS World Cup ski racing happening all around the world in early January.

“Since 1984, the International Ski Hall of Fame has welcomed the most influential names in skiing, some who have been athletes and others who have been instrumental to the sport’s growth and popularity in the United States and around the world,” said Mike Imhof, president of the Vail Valley Foundation. “We very much look forward to revealing this year’s recipient.”

In the past, International Ski Hall of Fame inductees were honored during the Vail Valley Foundation’s American Ski Classic. With that event now retired, the Vail Valley Foundation — together with Vail Resorts and the town of Vail — will unveil a new, permanent monument to the Hall’s inductees at the special ceremony.