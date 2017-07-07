Israeli general to speak in Vail July 11 on threats against Jewish people | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Brig. Gen. (Ret) Assaf Orion, with the Israeli Defense Force, will be at the Chabad Vail Jewish Community Center, 450 E. Lionshead Cirlcle in Vail, July 11 at 7 p.m. to speak about countering the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and anti-semitism online.

Orion joined the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel in late 2015 as a senior research fellow, following a long career in the Israeli Defence Force. In his final military posting, Orion served as head of Strategic Division in the Planning Directorate in the Israeli Defense Force general staff, responsible for strategic planning and policy formulation, international cooperation and military diplomacy and liaison to neighboring militaries and peacekeeping forces in the region.

Following more than two decades in unit 8200 and in Israeli Defense Intelligence, Orion holds a degree in Arabic language and literature and Middle Eastern literacy from Tel Aviv University and a master's degree from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

"We are pleased to open this evening to the public to educate on how to counter BDS and support Israel," Chabad Vail Rabbi Dovid Mintz said.

Reservations and additional information are available at http://www.jewishvail.com or by calling 970-476-7887. This is event is free and open to the public.