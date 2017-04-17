James Lee School of Champions wins two dozen national karate titles | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — James Lee's School of Champions rolled into Albuquerque, New Mexico for a national karate tournament and rolled out with enough trophies, medals and hardware to outfit a brass factory.

The Eagle-based martial arts school brought back 21 division titles, two grand champion titles — Nolan Emrich and Julian Higgins — and a special award for Joseph Lee, who is undefeated for the last four years.

"James Lee's students always do well in forms, fighting and weapons," said Cathy Davis, one of the national directors for the United States Karate Alliance. "His students will place, if not win, in their divisions."

The United States Karate Alliance is the successor to the oldest organization that governs martial arts in the United States, and is open to all styles of martial arts. It governs multiple state and regional competitions, including the national tournament in Albuquerque.

champion in the making

Not only has Joseph Lee won all his fights at nationals for the last four years, he has also won all his fights at worlds, Davis said.

To qualify for the Albuquerque national tournament, competitors must finish in the top four in state and regional tournaments.

For the Albuquerque tournament, division title winners compete for grand champion.

Emrich won his grand champion title in kata, or forms.

Higgins won his two grand champion titles, also in forms.

For dispatching all comers for four years, Joseph Lee was presented the James Hawkes Memorial Award, named for the co-founder of the United States Karate Alliance.

There's no secret to getting this good, James Lee said.

"Joe has been training hard, five days a week, two to three hours a day," James Lee said. "He's excited to be a national champion."

The goal is to qualify for the U.S. national team and hopefully, one day, compete in the Junior Olympics, for competitors 12-17 years old.

James Lee started his school in 1998 in East Vail. Since then the school has expanded and grown, migrating to Eagle in its current location in Eagle Ranch.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.