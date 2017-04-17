James Lee School of Champions wins two dozen national karate titles | VailDaily.com

James Lee School of Champions wins two dozen national karate titles
April 17, 2017
Local Results from the 2017 United States Karate Alliance National Championships
Albers, Lauryn
1st 8-9 M/F Beginning Kata
2nd 9 and under Weapons
1st 8-9 Girls Beginning Kumite
Barthuly, Dalton
2nd Black Belt Men Kata
2nd Ippon Ippon
1st Black Belt Men Kumite
3rd Black Belt Men Weapons
Batson, Charity
2nd Novice Women Kumite
2nd Ippon Ippon
1st Novice Women Kata
Batson, Christopher
2nd 9 and under Weapons
Beckwith, Mishko
1st Chanbara Chanbara
2nd 6-7 M/F Beginning Kata
2nd Ippon Ippon
Bourke, Zachary
4th 10-11 Boys Beginning Kumite
Bradshaw, Britt
3rd Chanbara Chanbara
Brown, Barrett
3rd Special Needs (non-point) Special Needs
3rd Special Needs (non-point) Special Needs
3rd Special Needs (non-point) Special Needs
Brown, Emma
4th 10-11 Girls Beginning Kumite
Emrich, Nolan
3rd Ippon Ippon
1st 10-11 M/F Beginning Kata
1st Chanbara Chanbara
Grand Grand Champion Kata
1st 10-11 Boys Beginning Kumite
Felan, Samantha
2nd 10-13 Youth Weapons
2nd 10-11 Girls Advanced Kumite
Fields, Ric
2nd Black Belt Men Weapons
Garduno, Max
3rd Ippon Ippon
3rd Chanbara Chanbara
1st 6-7 M/F Advanced Kata
2nd 6-7 M/F Advanced Kumite
Higgins, Julian
3rd Chanbara Chanbara
1st 10-11 M/F Intermediate Kata
2nd 10-13 Youth Weapons
Grand Champion Kata
1st Ippon Ippon
1st 10-11 Boys Intermediate Kumite
Hooper, Carson
2nd Chanbara Chanbara
Hooper, Finn
2nd 8-9 Boys Beginning Kumite
Leach, Annika
1st Ippon Ippon
2nd 12-13 M/F Advanced Kata
3rd 12-13 Girls Advanced Kumite
Lee, Amanda
2nd Black Belt Women Kumite
3rd Black Belt Women Kata
Lee, Joseph
1st Ippon Ippon
1st 12-13 Boys Advanced Kumite
1st 10-13 Youth Weapons
3rd 12-13 M/F Advanced Kata
Lee, Savanna
4th 10-11 Girls Advanced Kumite
2nd 10-11 M/F Intermediate Kata
Margerum, Serenity
3rd 8-9 Girls Beginning Kumite
3rd Chanbara Chanbara
3rd 8-9 M/F Beginning Kata
1st Ippon Ippon
Mihaylov, Vasil
4th 10-11 Boys Intermediate Kumite
Mitzel, Mahlon
3rd 14-15 Boys Advanced Kumite
Packer, William
2nd Chanbara Chanbara
Reilly, Ginger
2nd Ippon Ippon
4th 8-9 Girls Beginning Kumite
Shull, Maddox
3rd 10-11 Boys Intermediate Kumite
3rd 10-11 M/F Intermediate Kata
Stone, Ansley
1st 14-15 Girls Advanced Kumite
2nd 14-15 M/F Advanced Kata
Stone, Tobin
4th 14-15 M/F Advanced Kata
3rd Ippon Ippon
2nd 14-15 Boys Advanced Kumite
Witt, Paul
4th Ippon Ippon
4th Black Belt Men Kumite
3rd Black Belt Men Weapons
Witt, Sebastian
2nd 14-17 Teen Weapons
1st 14-15 Boys Advanced Kumite
2nd 14-15 M/F Advanced Kata
1st Ippon Ippon
Worley, Zoey Hyatt
1st 10-11 Girls Advanced Kumite
3rd Ippon
EAGLE — James Lee's School of Champions rolled into Albuquerque, New Mexico for a national karate tournament and rolled out with enough trophies, medals and hardware to outfit a brass factory.
The Eagle-based martial arts school brought back 21 division titles, two grand champion titles — Nolan Emrich and Julian Higgins — and a special award for Joseph Lee, who is undefeated for the last four years.
"James Lee's students always do well in forms, fighting and weapons," said Cathy Davis, one of the national directors for the United States Karate Alliance. "His students will place, if not win, in their divisions."
The United States Karate Alliance is the successor to the oldest organization that governs martial arts in the United States, and is open to all styles of martial arts. It governs multiple state and regional competitions, including the national tournament in Albuquerque.
champion in the making
Not only has Joseph Lee won all his fights at nationals for the last four years, he has also won all his fights at worlds, Davis said.
To qualify for the Albuquerque national tournament, competitors must finish in the top four in state and regional tournaments.
For the Albuquerque tournament, division title winners compete for grand champion.
Emrich won his grand champion title in kata, or forms.
Higgins won his two grand champion titles, also in forms.
For dispatching all comers for four years, Joseph Lee was presented the James Hawkes Memorial Award, named for the co-founder of the United States Karate Alliance.
There's no secret to getting this good, James Lee said.
"Joe has been training hard, five days a week, two to three hours a day," James Lee said. "He's excited to be a national champion."
The goal is to qualify for the U.S. national team and hopefully, one day, compete in the Junior Olympics, for competitors 12-17 years old.
James Lee started his school in 1998 in East Vail. Since then the school has expanded and grown, migrating to Eagle in its current location in Eagle Ranch.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.