January snowfall on the minds of Vail skiers, snowboarders; Closing Day is Sunday, April 23 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — With sunny skies in the forecast and six inches of snow since Friday, skiers and snowboarders will take to the mountain one last time this season for Closing Day today.

Lift operations for Closing Day include Eagle Bahn closing at 2:30 p.m.; Gondola One, Avanti, Wildwood, Riva Bahn and High Noon closing at 3 p.m. and Mountaintop and Northwoods closing at 3:30 p.m.

Due to variable conditions, resort officials are encouraging downloading at the end of the day.

'SOLID JANUARY'

After a delayed opening to the season, Vail totaled 224 reported inches this season (45 inches less than Beaver Creek).

"Conditions weren't the best, but it was a good season," said Andrew Gagnon, of East Vail. "We still got up and still rode, took advantage of the good days and still enjoyed the warm days."

Among the hordes dressed in costumes on Closing Day, Gagnon will be donning his referee costume today, keeping things official.

"It was a pretty solid season with some ups and downs," said Austin Smith, of East Vail. "It was a solid January."

'Real great'

In the four weeks of January, Vail reported new snow at least four days per week, with no less than a foot per week. During the first four weeks of 2017, the resort reported 17 inches, 22 inches, 13 inches and 18 inches — 70 total.

In February, it snowed nine days for a total of 29 inches; and March produced six snow days and 14 inches.

"The season was real great through January for six weeks it seemed like, and then the sun was out for a while, which was nice, too," said Pavlos Katsorchis, of Avon. "It was short but sweet it seemed this season."

Regardless of conditions, Closing Day will be celebrated across the mountain today. With no pond skimming on Closing Day (that was last weekend), skiers and snowboarders will enjoy the spring conditions and warm temperatures on the slopes and decks across the mountain.

"You can't really complain, you're still skiing on a mountain every day even if the snow's not that rad," said Kate Lysinger, of West Vail.

Reporter Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2915 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.