Jared Saul joins Vail offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate

VAIL — Jared Saul recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as a broker associate in the company's Lionshead office. The announcement was made by Michael Slevin, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

Jared has been living in the Vail Valley since 2000 and selling real estate since 2008. He attended high school in Longmont, and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a marketing degree from the Leeds School of Business. His experience in property management and construction provide his clients with a well-rounded approach to buying and selling. He enjoys working with clients from first time homeowners to luxury vacation owners and loves sharing the many qualities of different parts of the Vail Valley. Over the past 17 years Jared has lived in each corner of the valley, from East Vail to Gypsum, and has first-hand knowledge of each community. He is excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway team and looks forward to utilizing the many resources available to benefit his clients.

"We are honored to be working alongside Jared, who embodies our company's core values of professionalism, integrity, hard work and passion," Slevin said. "We believe that through his dedication and with our brand and tools at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices we can, collectively, elevate his business and the experience of his clients."

Jared will work from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' location in Lionshead. For more information, call Saul, 970-343-2111 or email at Jared@SaulRealEstate.com. You can also go to http://www.saulrealestate.com.