Juvenile suspects served in Rifle vandalism with BB gun | VailDaily.com

Earlier this week two suspects were served in connection with the spree of vandalism that occurred in Rifle sometime during the evening of March 27 or early morning on March 28.

Police believe the vandals drove around town that night in a 1999-2004 second generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and used a BB gun to shoot up dozens of cars and several businesses though the matter is still under investigation.

The initial estimate was that the vandalism resulted in window damage to approximately 34 cars, three business, and one home; however, Rifle Police Department reports that as many as 50 victims to date have filed reports within the city's municipal limits.

Given that the subjects of the investigation are juveniles, the Rifle Police Department will not release any information on their identities.

The cost to repair the damage is estimated to be in excess of $15,000, according to the Rifle Police Department press release.