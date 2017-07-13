Kaendi Brynestad, Katie Coakley join Vail Symposium staff | VailDaily.com

EAGLE-VAIL — Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium, recently announced that Kaendi Brynestad and Katie Coakley have joined the Symposium staff as program and development coordinator and public relations and marketing manager, respectively.

"We're very pleased to welcome Kaendi and Katie to the team at the Vail Symposium," Sabel said. "The Symposium is an integral part of the community, providing educational and cultural programs to foster dialogue and lifelong learning. Our organization attracts people who are curious by nature and interested in lifelong learning. Kaendi and Katie have that enthusiasm, coupled with a wealth of knowledge and history within the valley."

Brynestad has been a resident of the Vail Valley for nearly 30 years. She began as an alpine ski instructor in Vail, teaching both children and private clientele for 15 years. She has also been a member of various organizations while raising her family in the valley.

Brynestad served as division director with Colorado Mountain College; the first executive director and program manager for CASA of the Continental Divide; office management within Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate in Cordillera and Meadow Mountain Homes; long-term placement director with Mom's Best Friend of Colorado and was employed for the past few years in the Eagle Valley Library District business office.

Brynestad has a Bachelor of Arts in Scandinavian languages and literature from the University of Washington and a Master's of Education in teacher training for the deaf from Lewis & Clark College. She formerly taught within private schools for deaf children in both Seattle and Boston in all academic areas, from kindergarten through middle school, before moving to Vail.

Coakley has worked in the Vail area for more than 10 years. She began as an account supervisor with Peeples Ink public relations, working with businesses and organizations such as the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Vail Dance Festival and Vail Summer. In 2011, she started Katydid PR, providing communications services for events and organizations, in addition to providing contracting and consulting work for other public relations firms.

Coakley is also a freelance journalist, contributing to the Vail Daily, Vail Daily Weekly, Vail Beaver Creek Magazine and other local publications, as well as statewide and national editorial outlets. She has a Bachelor of Arts in English with a secondary education certificate from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta and taught high school English for several years before moving to Colorado.

For more information, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org.