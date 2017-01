Lake Tahoe weather: After 6-plus feet of snow, 6-12 inches of rain on tap | VailDaily.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest in a wet and wintry storm series figures to wrap up Thursday morning at Lake Tahoe.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

For the third day in a row, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools are closed Thursday due to the storms; Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay today.

While snow total reports vary widely among regional ski resorts and other locations, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe was reporting a total of 5 feet at upper mountain as of Wednesday afternoon since the first wave of storms hit late Sunday/early Monday.

According to Vail Resorts, 22 to 30 inches of new snow as fallen at its three Tahoe-area resorts the past 24 hours. And, since the storm began late Sunday night, more than 6 feet of snow has been recorded at Northstar California, upper mountain.

Another 1 to 2 feet of snow was in the forecast up top by Thursday morning across the region.

The wet and heavy snow — what locals deem “Sierra cement” — has made travel an extreme challenge all week long, as several major highways have been closed off and on due to avalanches or poor driving conditions.

Interstate 80 was closed for roughly 8 hours Wednesday evening while crews cleared the oft-traveled freeway.

Highway 89 was also closed Wednesday evening for a couple hours between Truckee and Squaw Valley after a power line fell on the road; roving closures across highways 267 and 28, and U.S. 50, have also occurred off and since Monday.

After a break in weather Thursday and Friday, another even wetter storm is expected to hit the region Saturday and through Sunday.

According to a flood watch from NWS, rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches are possible around the Lake Tahoe Basin and in the Carson Range, with 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations around Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Douglas County.

The flood watch will be in effect from late Saturday night through Monday morning, according to NWS, and flooding along the Truckee and Carson rivers will likely occur, as well as regional streams and creeks.