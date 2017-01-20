Lake Tahoe: 6 more feet of snow forecast | VailDaily.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Schools across the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are closed Friday, according to the district, as the next wave of winter weather begins to pound the Sierra with heavy snow.

In Incline Village, the three public schools at the lake are on a 2-hour delay Friday morning, according to the Washoe County School District.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a 3-day-long winter storm warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area — including South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline and Incline Village — from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Snow is expected to fall steadily from Friday to Saturday morning. A short break in snowfall is anticipated Saturday afternoon and evening, before the strongest of the storms arrives Saturday night and continues into Monday morning.