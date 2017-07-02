Lapin Family Foundation honored for local financial education programs | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Money is your friend. You just have to get to know and understand it.

That's why The Lapin Family Foundation has helped put financial literacy education in almost every school in Eagle County. They work through EverFi Inc., an education-technology firm that teaches people how money works — and how to make it work for you.

For its efforts, EverFi honored the Lapin Family Foundation of Vail at the third-annual Financial Capability Innovation Awards. The award was presented at Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City.

"Financial literacy has become a learning standard, and kids can graduate from school with skills that support them in life financial decisions," Laine Lapin said.

The data confirms it. After completing the online modules, 176 percent more high school students say they feel prepared to check and understand their credit score, according to EverFi. When asked about the best feature of the course, one Eagle County student replied, "I like the fact that it gives you scenarios in order to better comprehend the real world."

Dollars and sense

The Lapin Family Foundation decided financial education should be in schools because that's where kids are and kids need to know these things, Laine said.

The web-based program is offered in 15 Eagle County schools at no cost to the Eagle County school district or taxpayers. The Lapin Family Foundation picks up the tab.

Since 2015, 1,230 Eagle County students have completed more than 4,700 learning modules, integated into the curriculum.

The Lapin Family Foundation's Financial Scholars program teaches local students about credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401(k) programs and other financial concepts.

Besides knowing things they should know, Laine said high school students earn certifications they can submit as part of a college application, or in job seeking.

"We are so proud of our partnership with the Lapin Family Foundation. Thanks to them, students are learning everything from the importance of their credit score (to) the differences between renting and buying and their options for financing higher education. This Foundation is truly preparing the next generation for success," said EverFi Inc. CEO and co-founder Tom Davidson.

The Lapin Family Foundation also provides EverFi's other web-based platforms to area schools, including STEM Readiness, a Healthy Relationships course for grades seven to nine and Entrepreneurial Expedition for high school. They're administered by teachers in classrooms, but the six-hour programs are also available for any student to log in at home.

6 million strong

EverFi Inc. is in all 50 states and reaches 6 million people annually. Among other things, EverFi helps people understand and monitor their credit and teaches students how to finance higher education. When they're done, twice as many high school students say they feel prepared to manage their financial futures, said Monique Waters, EverFi's senior director of corporate communications.

"Each year, we travel to Nasdaq to honor institutions that are truly dedicated to going above and beyond in service to their communities," said Ray Martinez, EverFi president of financial education. "The Financial Capability Innovation Awards have given us the opportunity to celebrate the investment these honorees are making and continue to make in the communities where they live, work and serve."

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.