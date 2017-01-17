Ligety to have back surgery, will miss rest of season | VailDaily.com

Ligety to have back surgery, will miss rest of season
January 17, 2017
PARK CITY, Utah — Ted Ligety (Park City, UT) announced Tuesday that he will have surgery on his back, which will cause him to miss the rest of the 2016-17 season.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist will focus on the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.
One last powder day with my wife before going under the knife. Since Soelden, I have been dealing with severe nerve pain down my left leg that has not allowed me to ski at the level that I expect of myself. I have seen many doctors and therapists, undergone an array of treatments and therapies to no effect. Unfortunately surgery (microdiscectomy) means my season is over and a chance to defend my GS title again at World Champs. This has been tough to accept especially after last season, but on the plus side hopefully this surgery will alleviate the back issues I have dealt with over the last few years. I will be back strong and fast again. Thanks for your support. #illbeback