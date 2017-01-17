 Ligety to have back surgery, will miss rest of season | VailDaily.com

Back to: News

Ligety to have back surgery, will miss rest of season

PARK CITY, Utah — Ted Ligety (Park City, UT) announced Tuesday that he will have surgery on his back, which will cause him to miss the rest of the 2016-17 season.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will focus on the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.