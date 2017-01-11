Lindsey Vonn to return to racing this weekend | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Lindsey Vonn announced Wednesday that she will make her return from injury this weekend at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee in Austria.

A downhill is scheduled for Saturday.

“Words cannot describe how excited I am to be returning to the slopes this week,” Vonn told Eurosport. “It’s been a tough three months with over 300 hours of rehabilitation but being able to go fast and compete again makes all of the hard work with it.”

Vonn left Vail for Europe last weekend after training here for several days.

The Vail resident suffered an arm fracture Nov. 10 while training at Copper Mountain.

She had surgery in Vail following the accident.

Vonn has 76 World Cup wins. Her last World Cup race was Feb. 28. She crashed in a super-G in February in Andorra, fracturing her knee. She raced a combined the next day, but then announced that her season was over.