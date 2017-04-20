Lindsey Vonn’s Strong Girls camp heading to Denver April 22-23 | VailDaily.com

DENVER — Lindsey Vonn didn't become the most decorated female skier by staying on the bunny hill. This weekend, Vonn will help 100 girls go beyond their comfort zones with confidence at the Strong Girls camp in Denver.

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation is partnering with ZGirls for the two-day program for girls ages 11-14. Last year, the Strong Girls camp hosted 90 girls in Vail. This year's camp in Denver is already full with 100 participants.

"The one in Vail went really, really well," said Laura Kildow. "A lot of the girls that did the camp last year are driving downjust for this one."

Vonn's '60s Chic Apres Ski Party at the end of March helped raise funds for the camps, making them essentially free. A $50 donation is recommended, but not necessary, and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation covers all remaining costs.

Over the weekend, participants in Strong Girls will get to meet Vonn, a four-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist. They'll also be partnered with a female athlete mentor for the weekend. There will be fun games and activities, including an obstacle course, hiking and challenges.

Vonn will be bringing some of her workout equipment, too, including an agility latter and slackline.

Every participant will get her own ZGirls curriculum workbook containing confidence building and self-reflecting activities and exercises to complete during and after camp.

"Our goal is to inspire and empower young girls," Vonn said. "We basically just do everything we can to give girls a platform to be able to success and believe in their abilities."

A survey of the girls after the camp in Vail last year shows that 97 percent believed they could "overcome any challenge." The survey also showed that the one thing wanted more of was: Lindsey.

For more information, visit http://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org. There will be another Strong Girls camp in Minnesota later this summer.

