Vail Town Council gives initial OK to Marriott proposal in West Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Town Council has given preliminary approval to a proposal for a Marriott Residence Inn in West Vail that would include apartments, hotel rooms, and underground parking.

They approved the special development district ordinance by a vote of 5-2, with Kevin Foley and Jen Mason against, on first reading. Second reading is scheduled for Feb. 21.

The development proposal under review for the Marriott Residence Inn includes an extended-stay hotel with 170 limited service lodge rooms, fitness facilities including swimming pool and hot tubs, a breakfast dining area and similar lodge amenities. As a public benefit, the project also includes an apartment component including 113 one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from approximately 600 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Of the 113 rental apartments, 107 would be deed restricted. Also included in the proposal is a two-level underground parking structure containing 360 parking spaces.