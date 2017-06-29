Local filmmaker J.K. Perry wins award for ‘Heart of Vail’ documentary | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Alliance for Community Media, which represents 3,000 public, educational and governmental access stations, awarded High Five Access Media's J.K. Perry best documentary for production of "Heart of Vail."

"It's an honor to be recognized by my peers," said Perry, who is executive director of High Five Access Media, which serves the Vail Valley. "More importantly, the award demonstrates this organization's dedication to help area nonprofits get the word out about their programs and causes."

To watch the video, go to highfivemedia.org/show/heart-vail.

High Five Access Media worked with Eagle River Watershed Council to create "Heart of Vail," which seeks to educate Vail residents, streamside property owners and government officials about the peril the creek faces because of pollution. The film persuades the community to do its part to improve Gore Creek's water quality and overall health. Funding for production of the film, along with a youth education program and restoration work, was granted by the Forrest and Frances Lattner Foundation to Eagle River Watershed Council.

"The Watershed Council has worked with J.K. and High Five Access Media numerous times in the past, and we have always been happy with the outcome, so when we received word from the Lattner Foundation that they wanted to support this project, we knew who to approach about creating the film," said Holly Loff, executive director of the Eagle River Watershed Council.

"The finished product exceeded our expectations. We have shown it to many audiences since its release in April 2016, and everyone raves about it. I wasn't at all surprised to hear that J.K. won this award. Thrilled, but not surprised."

High Five Access Media provides low-cost video production services to Eagle County nonprofits, so these organizations can advocate for their cause on local television, the internet and social media.

The national honor is part of the Hometown Media Awards, which was established by the Alliance for Community Media to promote community media and local cable programs distributed on community access television stations. Perry won the award category for best documentary by an access center professional.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access television station that is available on line and on Comcast Channel 5. The organization provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production. Users can check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, go to http://www.highfivemedia.org. To learn more about Eagle River Watershed Council's stream improvement projects, go to http://www.erwc.org.