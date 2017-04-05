Celebration of Help A Horse Day continues at local rescue | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Mountain Valley Horse Rescue's month-long celebration of the ASPCA's Help A Horse Day continues today with a Western dance benefit at 4Eagle Ranch north of Wolcott. The event runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.

Each weekend this month there are opportunities to volunteer with the horses and take workshops to build horsemanship skills. During the week, people can join the horse rescue at events around town, including an April 26 fundraising dinner at Mixtura, the new Peruvian restaurant in Edwards.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating Help A Horse Day in such a big way this April," Mountain Valley Horse Rescue Executive Director Shana Devins said. "There are so many different options for the community to participate this year. We have workshops for people with lots of horse experience and for people who have no horse experience at all. Or for those who would rather show their support by dressing up for dinner and buying silent auction items, we have that, too."

Participation in Help A Horse Day activities all goes to benefit the rescue horses at Mountain Valley Horse Rescue. Abused, neglected, or otherwise unwanted horses are cared for by the rescue, where they receive veterinary care, training and plenty of food to fill their bellies so they are ready to be adopted into new, loving homes.

The rescue now calls McCoy home after purchasing a ranch along the Colorado River Road in the fall of 2016. The current capacity on property is 24 horses, with plans to expand that number over the coming years as more horse facilities are built. Already this spring, an outdoor riding arena is being installed to allow more space for training, riding lessons and group programming with the horses.

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue is continuing fundraising efforts to build a caretaker unit and a barn with an indoor riding arena, horse stalls and classroom space. If you are interested in sponsoring these buildings, then naming opportunities are available.

For more information about Mountain Valley Horse Rescue and to sign up for activities this month, please visit http://www.mountainvalleyhorserescue.com.

About Mountain Valley Horse Rescue

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2005 in Eagle County and serves the entire Western Slope. The group's mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abused, neglected or otherwise unwanted horses and to reduce cases of abuse and neglect through education and community outreach.

Here is the list of April activities:

• Today, 6 to 10:30 p.m.: Western Dance Night at 4 Eagle Ranch.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Spring clean up day at the rescue. Volunteer orientation, 10 a.m. to noon.

• Sunday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Donation yoga at P.L.A.Y. in Minturn.

• Wednesday, 6:30 to 9 p.m.: Cocktails & Canvas at Alpine Arts Center, $40 per person.

• April 15, 10 a.m. to noon: Horse Foundations by Amy Davel at the rescue, $40 per person.

• April 15, 1 to 3 p.m.: Healing with Animals by Alecz Adams at the Rescue $40 per person.

• April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Leadership Awareness by John Longhill at the rescue, $100 per person, lunch provided.

• April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: First Aid and CPR certification at the rescue, $40 per person, lunch provided.

• April 26, 6 to 9:30 p.m.: An evening for the horses — dinner, drinks and auction at Mixtura, $65 per person.

• April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Horse Psychology by Ali Parrish at the rescue, $40 per person, lunch provided.

• April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Solving Specific Horse Problems, by Ali Parrish, $100 per person, lunch provided.

• April 30, 5 to 7 p.m.: Closing celebration bonfire at the rescue.