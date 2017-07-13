Local Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club names Zach Blom new director of hockey | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club recently named Zach Blom its new director of hockey.

Blom comes to the Vail Valley after coaching and directing full time for the past nine seasons with the Front Range's Colorado Thunderbirds, most recently as director of development. During his tenure with the T-Birds, he also served as director of skill development at Littleton Hockey for four years, as well as assistant coaching Regis Jesuit High School to a National Championship in 2015, a state title in 2016 and a state runner-up finish in 2017.

Originally from Denver, Blom first moved to the valley in high school to play for the Vail Avalanche Midget AAA team before moving on to Junior A and eventually the University of Denver, winning an NCAA Division I National Championship with the Pioneers in 2005, as well as earning scholar athlete recognition 2005-08 and a Bachelor of Arts from DU's Korbel School of International Studies.

"To be able to come back to Vail to lead and contribute to this amazing community is a dream come true," Blom said. "I'm deeply honored to be a part of the Mountaineers family and thrilled at the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of the young people in this valley."