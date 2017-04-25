‘Lunch with Locals’ April 26 in Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The town of Vail will sponsor another installment of its Lunch with the Locals series at noon Wednesday, April 26 at the Grand View on the third level of the Lionshead Welcome Center. Attendees will enjoy a free lunch while listening to a presentation about how stormwater runoff impacts Gore Creek and how the town of Vail plans to address this issue. Town watershed education coordinator Pete Wadden will talk about how stormwater runoff carries pollutants into creeks and how storm drains differ from sanitary sewers.

Experts from the town of Vail, Walking Mountains Science Center and Eagle River Watershed Council will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to bring a little wild back into their landscaping. There will also be native seed mixes, stickers, informational brochures and re-usable grocery bags given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, watershed education coordinator at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vailgov.com.