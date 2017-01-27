Man shot by Fort Collins police faces felony menacing charge | VailDaily.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer while toting a pellet gun is facing charges, including felony menacing.

The Coloradoan reports (https://goo.gl/154uyY ) 25-year-old Austin Snodgrass was in serious condition at a hospital in Loveland on Wednesday afternoon. Police say he called them Saturday to report that a stranger was stabbing his roommate, a story that was later determined to be false.

When officers arrived, Snodgrass is accused of approaching them with the pellet gun. One of the officers shot at Snodgrass multiple times, hitting him at least once.

The officer, who has been with the department since 2011, has been placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

