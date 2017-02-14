Leadville bomb suspect ID’d as former student | VailDaily.com

Investigators have identified a former student as the man suspected of calling in a bomb threat that shut down Colorado Mountain College’s campus in Leadville on Monday.

Adam Slattery, 32, was taken into custody on the campus. Authorities say he is not cooperating with investigators.

“He wasn’t happy with his grades,” Lake County Sheriff Rodney Fenske said at a morning news conference.

Slattery is being held on suspicion of false reporting of explosives, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal extortion and harassment. He is due before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Mountain College says Slattery had only been at the campus for the fall 2016 semester and that he was taking a mixture of online and in-person courses. He was no longer enrolled at the time the threat was made.

Read more from the Denver Post: http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/bomb-threat-colorado-mountain-college-leadville/