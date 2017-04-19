Man’s body found in El Jebel irrigation ditch Wednesday morning | VailDaily.com

EL JEBEL — A deceased male was found in an irrigation ditch in El Jebel Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said it is conducting an investigation along with the coroner's office. "Right now it's not looking like anything suspicious," said Jessie Porter, the sheriff's department's public information officer.

Authorities were called to the site north of the El Jebel baseball diamond at 7:01 a.m. The irrigation ditch where the body was found parallels El Jebel Road, with the ditch on the west side of the road.

"The party was found unconscious in the irrigation ditch," said Basalt Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bradshaw. An ambulance crew rushed to the nearby scene from the El Jebel station.

"It was quickly determined he was deceased," Bradshaw said. He said the body had been removed from the ditch prior to the ambulance crew arriving.

The body was covered with a sheet and in the grass next to the ditch. The scene was highly visible during the morning commute. Some grieving women were sitting next to the body. Eagle County deputy sheriffs had blocked access on a pedestrian path alongside the ditch.

This story will be updated.