‘March for Science’ set for Avon | VailDaily.com

AVON — On Saturday, April 22 from 3 to 5 p.m., a gathering of people from around the Vail Valley will come together to acknowledge and voice the critical role that science plays in each of our lives.

This community, along with others throughout Colorado, will gather for a peaceful rally at the bandstand at Nottingham Park to champion science that serves the common good, and the indispensable role it plays in our lives, the Vail Valley community, and the world.

Highlights of the event will include guest speaker Jaymee Squires from Walking Mountains Science Center, who will speak about the importance of science education, specifically regarding climate and how that affects our area in the mountain region, as well as live music by Boulder-based folk rock band Many Mountains, and more. The event is sponsored by the Eagle County Action Network, a group of concerned community members.

In addition to Avon, nine other satellite events will be held throughout the state including Denver, Colorado Springs, Aspen, Fort Collins, Breckenridge, Estes Park, Grand Junction, Carbondale and Gunnison. Globally, there are more than 514 coordinated marches planned.