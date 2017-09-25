Meadow Mountain event concludes series

This year the Vail Recreation District substituted the MeadowGold for the EverGold to close out the annual race series.

The trail running competition on Meadow Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 16, wasn't simply unique because it was the first time a recreation district running race has taken place there, it also required the aid of some four-legged friends.

"Because we could not use vehicles to support this race, Paragon Guides provided llamas to get supplies to aid stations," said Beth Pappas with the Vail Recreation District.

While there will still be more fall races to join, the MeadowGold was the final race in the Vail Recreation District's 2017 La Sportiva Vail Trail Running Series. The race was presented by Haute Route Gear & Apparel and the town of Minturn.

La Sportiva Evergold 11K and 5K results

11K complete results

Top 3 Male

1. Watkins Fulk-Gray, 48:09:00

2. Gerald Romero, 48:53:00

3. Nathanial Badger, 51:08:00

Top 3 Female

1. Alayna Szuch , 56:03:00

2. Lisa Isom , 57:54:00

3. Sara Hocht, l 59:51:00

Male 19 & Under

1. Nathanial Badger , 51:08:00

2. Rodrigo Hackos , 56:56:00

3. Vlad Sahmbarger , 57:47:00

4. Bradley Whitton, 1:08:10

Female 19 & Under

1. Alayna Szuch, 56:03:00

2. Lindsey Whitton , 1:12:13

3. Bianca Lipton, 1:43:44

Male 20 to 29

1. Watkins Fulk-Gray, 48:09:00

2 . Christopher Patino, 55:22:00

3. Ben Boese , 59:18:00

Female 20 to 29

1. Megan Boese , 1:02:36

2. Heather Pugh , 1:04:26

3. Jourdan Baldwin , 1:07:23

4. Maddie Stevens , 1:07:43

5. Lilian Van Dyke , 1:08:16

6. Chase Rogowski , 1:09:09

7. Letitia Fickling , 1:09:20

8. Maria Rotello, 1:12:16

9. Julia Ashton, 1:13:47

10. Alexis Ferracis , 1:15:48

11. Erika Gerspach , 1:19:27

Male 30 to 39

1. Greg Decent , 53:15:00

2. Peter Goergen , 55:32:00

3. Justin Moses , 56:28:00

4. Cyrus Severance , 59:22:00

5. Jonathan Zeschin , 59:34:00

6. Walt Bleser , 1:00:38

7. Daniel Horstman , 1:04:52

8. Craig Stone , 1:08:39

Female 30 to 39

1. Sara Hochtl , 59:51:00

2. Kristy Falcon , 1:00:12

3 . Ksusha Sahmbarger, 1:00:46

4. Marcia Ammons, 1:01:31

5. Sarah Williamson , 1:05:05

6. Leigh Anderson , 1:05:15

7 . Samantha Delnegro , 1:05:34

8. Jennifer Sommer , 1:08:17

9. Sunny Corrigan , 1:10:19

10. Melissa Bleser , 1:12:38

11. Erin Hood, 1:19:01

12 . Sarabeth Keating, 1:57:06

Male 40 to 49

1. Gerald Romero , 48:53:00

2. Brian Johnson , 54:15:00

3. Matt Johnson , 54:55:00

4. Kevin Andrus , 59:45:00

5. Nathan Hackos , 1:04:52

6. Doug Litowitz , 1:05:56

7. Dennis Lipton , 1:07:15

8 . Bartholomew Longworth, 1:08:15

9. Chris Kuchler , 1:08:35

10. Corbett Whitton , 1:14:58

11. Mark Scheel , 1:20:52

Female 40 to 49

1. Lisa Isom , 57:54:00

2. McKenna Douglas , 1:03:26

3. Sharon O'Grady , 1:07:12

4. Christina Hooper , 1:12:47

5. Alana Hurst , 1:15:04

6. Heather Hower , 1:18:02

7. Carrie Larson , 1:18:38

8. Katherine Aalto , 1:21:39

9 . Stephanie Archibeque, 1:24:34

10. Meggen Kirkham , 1:25:13

11 . Kari Taylor-Romero, 1:35:09

12. Melissa Lipton , 1:51:34

13. Karie Burns , 1:57:07

Male 50 to 59

1. Charlie Wertheim , 55:27:00

2. Kevin Deighan , 56:54:00

3. Dan Brewster , 57:18:00

4. Jim Telling , 58:14:00

5. Jon Stroud , 1:01:39

6. Brian Cross , 1:06:27

7. Brian Dunfey , 1:09:43

8. Jarrett Davis , 1:17:58

9. Taner Kodanaz , 1:24:14

Female 50 to 59

1. Rachel Kodanaz , 1:09:35

2. Trina Ehrenberg , 1:10:29

3. Amber Prince, 1:11:43

4 . Veronica Whitney, 1:12:41

5. Lisa Gonzlez-Gile, 1:13:22

6. Terri Sommer, 1:13:28

7. Judy Grotke, 1:17:46

8. Doreen Clevenger , 1:19:59

9. Sue Bardley , 1:23:59

10. Gina Giuliani , 1:25:44

11. Karen Schroeder , 1:26:59

12. Kim Hartzell , 1:30:02

13. Helan Kim , 1:33:13

14. Laurie Dirkes , 1:33:47

15. Ana Artega , 1:39:51

Male 60 to 69

1. Nicholas Fickling , 1:04:47

2. Ron Rogowski , 1:21:48

3. Donald Mann , 1:29:39

4. Bill Burns , 1:34:26

Female 60 to 69

1. Barbara Dolan , 1:05:16

2. Nancy Dolan , 1:07:59

3. Helen McQueeney , 1:25:50

4. Gail Scoby , 1:35:57

5. Kate Sweeney , 1:50:35

Male 70 and older

1. Erik Carlson , 1:23:34

2. Jim Mykleby , 1:29:29

3. Marlin Smickley , 1:44:05

Female 70 and older

1. B.J. Smith, 1:47:11

5K complete results

Top 3 Male

1. Cristhian Ravelo , 17:10

2. Connor Larson , 18:18

3. Nick Larson, 18:33

Top 3 Female

1. Cassie Scales , 20:28

2. Catherine Waller , 20:30

3. Nancy Mires, 20:46

Male Juniors 19 and younger

1. Connor Larson , 33:18:00

2. Aiden Lee, 35:10:00

Female Juniors 19 and younger

1. Kyra Lee, 21:33

2. Nicola Rountree, 25:31:00

3 . Emily Davis Provoste, 31:21:00

4 . Malayna Hollenbeck , 33:39:00

Male Open 20 to 39

1 . Cristhian Ravelo, 17:10

2. Nick Larson, 18:33

3 . Jonathon Johnson, 22:34

4. Matthew Chavez , 24:29:00

5 . John Baumfalk-Lee , 26:38:00

6. Kit Bargmann , 29:51:00

7. Julio Ruiz , 38:39:00

8. Jake Niswanger , 41:41:00

Female Open 20 to 39

1. Cassie Scales, 20:28

2. Sharon Alton, 22:55

3. Danielle Larson, 23:42

4 . Stephanie Kearney, 24:23:00

5. Anna Curley , 24:38:00

6. Lindsay Hardy , 25:22:00

7. Chloe Wheeler , 25:37:00

8. Ambri Garcia , 29:08:00

9. Martha Anderson , 38:38:00

Male Masters 40 and older

1 . Antonio Rodriguez, 21:09

2. Michael Lee, 21:36

3. Scott Newkam, 22:38

4. Rob Sebasta, 22:48

5. Pat Newkam, 23:07

6. Greg Grotke , 24:15:00

7. Michael Wheeler , 25:37:00

8. John Lee , 25:43:00

9. Carlos Hellmund , 42:52:00

Female Masters 40 and older

1. Catherine Waller, 20:30

2. Nancy Mires, 20:46

3. Elizabeth Forth, 21:31

4. Sharon Pope, 23:23

5. Lori Pohl, 23:56

6 . Roxann Baumfalk-Lee, 25:44:00

7. Katie Kuchler , 25:52:00

8 . Elizabeth Rountree , 27:00:00

9. Tonia Whitton, 30:07:00

10. Julie Scales , 30:09:00

11 . Rosa Provoste Vallejos, 30:40:00

12. Ellen Miller , 31:14:00

13. Lisa Pelchat , 32:26:00

14 . Andrea Hollenbeck, 33:40:00

15. Beth Zigmann , 33:46:00

16. Sylvia Hellmund , 42:53:00