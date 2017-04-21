Meeting Monday looks at paid downtown parking in Glenwood Springs | VailDaily.com

Glenwood Springs is in the process of weighing the idea of instituting paid street parking in the downtown area, and wants to involve the public beginning with a presentation and discussion from 6-8 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The city has been studying parking needs and challenges to its efforts to support shopping and dining in the downtown corridor.

Downtown streets often experience a shortage of on-street parking spaces, and the time-limited free parking downtown has proven to be inadequate in managing the city's parking inventory efficiently, according to a city news release.

"When drivers are unable to find a parking spot, they tend to circle around, adding to congestion, air pollution and distracted driving," the release states.

To help with turnover of the parking spaces closest to downtown businesses, the city is considering implementing a parking fee for certain commercial streets. The city is planning a trial period to determine the feasibility of the program, and will gather public input during that time.

The trial would involve the installation of multispace pay stations on several blocks. Longer-term parkers and those wishing to park for free will continue to have access to free public parking at one of the 24-hour lots located a few blocks away from their intended destination.

"This will leave the more desirable parking locations available for shorter-term parkers and those more concerned with convenience than cost," the city's release stated.

To start, city officials want to know how residents feel about parking meters or pay stations being installed downtown. The Monday meeting will cover a range of topics including: Why the city is interested in pursuing paid parking, available technology options and costs and possible locations for the pilot program.