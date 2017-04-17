Mental health ‘conversations’ on Wednesday | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Mental Health Colorado, a nonprofit group that advocates for improved prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental health and substance-use disorders, will be in Vail Wednesday for a pair of sessions on the group's current "conversation" tour of the state.

The first of those conversations will be with the Vail Rotary Club, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Manor Vail Lodge.

more than one million

Another session is set for 5:15 to 7 p.m. at the Vail Public Library.

According to information provided by Mental Health Colorado, more than 1 million state residents every year have some sort of mental health or substance use issue.

In a recent conversation, Mental Health Colorado CEO Andrew Romanoff, former Speaker of the House in the Colorado Legislature, said one of the group's goals is to "make our state a leader in treating and preventing these illnesses."

How to accomplish that goal requires ideas and action from every part of the state, Romanoff said. That's why the group is on its current tour of Colorado.

open to the public

Romanoff will lead the discussion in Vail. There will be an opportunity to share personal stories, but there will also be discussions about the benefits of early intervention, as well as price of inaction.

The Vail Library session is open to the public, although RSVPs are requested.

For more information, or to RSVP, email eelder@mental healthcolorado.org.

For more information about the current tour, go to http://www.mental healthcolorado.org/events.