Mikaela Shiffrin pulls off hat trick with slalom win | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Mikaela Shiffrin won her third World Cup race in three days Thursday, taking a night slalom in Semmering, Austria.

The Eagle-Vail racer ended up winning by 0.64 seconds.

Shiffrin had a 0.09-second lead after the first run. In the second run, she trailed Slovakia’s Veronika Velez Zuzulova after the second interval by 0.33 seconds.

She turned on the jets at the end of the run, winning her 26th World Cup race. Velez Zuzulova was second, and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third.

She won giant slaloms on Tuesday and Wednesday at Semmering.

“Today was harder. I was just tired, sick and I don’t know. But it was amazing,” Shiffrin told NBC Sports after the event.

Shiffrin, 21, extends her overall lead in the World Cup standings to 215 points over Lara Gut.