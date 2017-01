Former Minturn Community Fund boss taking administrator job in Salida | VailDaily.com

AVON — Former Minturn Community Fund Executive Director Guy Patterson, an Avon resident and former member of that town’s planning and zoning commission, has accepted an offer to be the new City Administrator in Salida.

In addition to his experience in Minturn, Patterson has worked in administrative positions in Lake County, the town of DeBeque and Copper Mountain Consolidated Metropolitan District.

According to the Mountain Mail newspaper in Salida, Patterson will start work Feb. 20.