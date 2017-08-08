Missing woman found dead near North Maroon Peak in Maroon Bells area | VailDaily.com

A 57-year-old Front Range woman missing in the Maroon Bells area since Sunday was found dead Tuesday morning, an official said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found about 11:15 a.m. by Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers, said Michael Buglione of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

She was found in the Maroon Bells area closer to North Maroon Peak, he said. Buglione did not have further details Tuesday morning.

The woman was reported overdue by her son Sunday.

It is the second death in the Maroon Bells area this year. Jeffrey Bushroe, 27, who was a soldier at Fort Carson, was found dead May 27 by another hiker.

According a statement at the time from deputy coroner Eric Hansen, Bushroe, of Tucson, Arizona, died from "hypothermia hours after a tumble he took in the Grand Couloir at the Maroon Bells secondary to confusion from a brain injury."

Another climber died Sunday on Capitol Peak when he fell from the Knife Edge section. His name has not been released but he was a 35-year-old man from the Front Range. Mountain Rescue Aspen is still working on recovering his body.

This is a developing story that will be updated.