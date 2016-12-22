More than 5,000 acres open on Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Vail Mountain is currently offering skiing and snowboarding on 5,074 acres of terrain, including in Siberia Bowl, Inner Mongolia Bowl and Outer Mongolia Bowl accessible via Mongolia Lift. The Back Bowls and the majority of terrain in Blue Sky Basin are open, and Vail currently has 96 percent of its 5,289 total acres open.

Vail has received more than four feet of snow in December and is anticipating being 100 percent open by Christmas Day.

Skiers and snowboarders currently have access to the following lifts on Vail Mountain:

• Gondola One.

• Eagle Bahn Gondola.

• Avanti Express.

• Wildwood Express.

• Mountaintop Express.

• High Noon Express.

• Riva Bahn Express.

• Game Creek Express.

• Born Free Express.

• Sun Up Express.

• Highline Express.

• Northwoods Express.

• Gopher Hill.

• Sourdough Express.

• Little Eagle.

• Cascade Village.

• Orient Express.

• Mongolia Lift.

• Pride Express.

• Teacup Express.

• Skyline Express.

• Pete’s Express.

Guests must observe all posted signs and closures, especially during the early-season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

For more information, go to http://www.vail.com.