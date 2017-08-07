Motorcyclist in in fatal Eagle crash was headed wrong direction on I-70 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The 73-year-old rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle involved in a fatal crash west of Eagle last week was headed the wrong direction on Interstate 70 when the accident occurred.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Floyd Berkhart, of Merced, California, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane at approximately 9:25 p.m. July 31 when he collided head-on with a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 17-year-old male from Edwards. The motorcycle was carried to the other traffic lane where it collided with a Hyundai driven by a 48-year-old Westminster woman.

Burkhart died at the scene.

The Volkswagen driver was not injured in the accident, but a 20-year-old male who was a passenger in the Volkswagen was transported to Vail Valley Medical Center with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injures and a 43-year-old male passenger was not injured.

The State Patrol report notes that alcohol and/or drugs are being investigated as contributing to Burkhart's actions prior to the crash. The Eagle County coroner will conduct the toxicology investigation.

Neither of the vehicle drivers were cited in relation to the accident.