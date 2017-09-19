Mountain Dermatology Specialists in Edwards announces staff additions

EDWARDS — Dr. Jean Urquhart recently announced that Montana Scott would be added to the roster at Mountain Dermatology Specialists as an aesthetician and health administrative professional, and Susan Rauh will be assisting in the office.

"Both women have built impressive resumes that are sure to benefit the practice in more ways than one, allowing us to assist more clients without sacrificing our high office standards," Urquhart said. "That, coupled with their unparalleled energy, made them the perfect candidates to fill the office's needs."

Scott, who has been a licensed medical aesthetician since 2012, joins Mountain Dermatology Specialists' other licensed aesthetician, Jena Holt.

Rauh joins Mountain Dermatology Specialists after serving as the ambulatory operations manager at Boulder Community Health. Rauh has also completed her master's degree in strategic leadership in health care and a bachelor's degree in health services administration. She is assisting with day-to-day activities and is utilizing her specialty in operations and health information technology to set up new long-term systems for the office.

Mountain Dermatology Specialists is a full-service dermatology practice in Edwards. For more information, call 970-926-1800 or go to http://www.mountaindermatology.com.