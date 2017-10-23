Mountain Family Health Centers hosts Latino Health Fair in Basalt, Nov. 5

BASALT — Mountain Family Health Centers' Latino Health Fair will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Basalt High School.

The Latino Heath Fair will provide $35 lab panels, as well as a wide range of free services. The $35 lab panel draw will provide results including blood tests, thyroid and liver health and cholesterol levels. Lab panels can be paid for with cash or credit card.

Free services will include adult and children's dental screening, children's teeth varnishing, blood pressure checks, body mass index testing, glucose testing, pulmonary function testing and diabetes education.

The Latino Health Fair is a cooperative effort by Mountain Family Health Centers, Henry Schein Cares Foundation Healthy Lifestyles, Healthy Communities program and radio station La Tricolor.

"Providing high-quality care, regardless of ability to pay, is central to Mountain Family Health Centers' mission," CEO Ross Brooks said. "Mountain Family is dedicated to providing access to integrated medical, behavioral and dental health care for all with our coming Basalt Health Center expansion. We hope this Latino Heath Fair will educate and provide access for individuals and families across the Roaring Fork Valley to our services."

This health fair, open to all, is supported by Henry Schein Cares' flagship program, Healthy Lifestyles, Healthy Communities, which provided a $5,000 grant, as well as medical and dental supplies valued at $5,000 to ensure much-needed care is delivered. For more information about the Latino Health Fair, visit http://www.mountainfamily.org.