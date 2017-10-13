Mountain lion reported near Gypsum Creek Golf Club on Friday

A reported mountain lion sighting near the Gypsum Creek Golf Club on Friday prompted an alert from authorities urging people in the area to use caution and report any additional sightings to local law enforcement agencies.

The Eagle County alert was sent at 12:09 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Mountain lion sightings are relatively rare, even for those who live in mountain communities. That said, mountain lions are active year-round in Eagle County, and sightings increase when the lions’ prey migrate into more human-populated areas.

“They follow their prey species, so when the deer move closer to developed areas, so do the mountain lions,” Craig Wescoatt, of Colorado Parks and Wildife, told the Vail Daily earlier this year after homeowners in Gypsum’s Willowstone neighborhood spotted a lion on images from their backyard game camera. “Raccoons and fox are also edible items to mountain lions.”

Mountain lions will also occasionally attack pets. In January 2016, a mountain lion killed a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel outside a home near Vail’s Lionshead Village. It was the second such killing in Eagle County in the span of one week.

When in mountain lion habitat, or if you see a mountain lion, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers the following safety tips:

Go in groups when you walk or hike in mountain lion country, and make plenty of noise to reduce your chances of surprising a lion. A sturdy walking stick is a good idea; it can be used to ward off a lion. Make sure children are close to you and within your sight at all times. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.

