National Prescription Drug Take Back event is Oct. 28 in Edwards, Gypsum, Vail

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office, along with the Vail Police Department, will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with collection sites at the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Field House in Edwards, at Costco in Gypsum and the Vail Municipal Building in Vail.

Items that can be dropped off include vitamins, supplements, medicated ointments or lotions, over-the-counter and prescription medications, including controlled substances. Please, no needles (sharps) or pressurized canisters.

This is an opportunity to clean out medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely. Safely disposing of unused medications helps prevent accidental and intentional misuse of these items and protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill. The service is free, anonymous and no questions asked.

The collected items will be disposed of properly in an environmentally friendly manner by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which spearheads the national effort. Locally, the DEA's National Take Back initiative is being coordinated by the Safe Drug Disposal Program, which is a partnership among the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Police Department, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Eagle County government and Vail Health.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event removed more than 450 tons of unwanted, unused or expired drugs from circulation during the April 2017 event alone. For more information, contact Amber Barrett, community affairs officer, at 970-328-8512 or amber.barrett@eaglecounty.us.