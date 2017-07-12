New Buz’s Place resting spot unveiled by Nottingham Lake in Avon | VailDaily.com

AVON — The town of Avon has unveiled Buz's Place, a resting spot next to Nottingham Lake, in recognition of the many years of service Albert D. "Buz" Reynolds and his father, Albert J. Reynolds, committed to the town of Avon.

Buz Reynolds joined Avon's Planning and Zoning Commission in 1983. He was first elected to Avon Town Council in 1996, was elected Mayor Pro Tem in 2000 and then elected mayor in 2002. He left the council from 2004 to 2008 and again served on the council from 2008 to 2016. Since his term ended in November 2016, Reynolds has retired from elected life.

In addition to Buz's service to Avon, the bench and plaque at Buz's Place also recognize the service of his father, Albert J. Reynolds, who served on the Avon Town Council from 1988 to 1992 and as mayor of Avon from 1992 to 1996.