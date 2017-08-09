New flights from San Francisco announced | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — United Airlines has announced new nonstop service from San Francisco to Eagle County Regional Airport for the winter season. Customers can begin purchasing tickets now.

The route will operate round-trip Saturdays and Sundays between Dec. 23 and Jan. 7; and again between Feb. 15 and March 25; and Saturdays only from Jan. 8 through Feb 14. Initial service will be offered on a CR7 regional aircraft.

"United is pleased to now offer our Bay Area customers with convenient access to beautiful Vail from our San Francisco hub," said Jake Cefolia, United's vice president of sales. "In addition to new service from San Francisco, we are increasing service to Vail from Chicago O'Hare and (upgrading) flights to mainline aircraft from Denver."

United's service to Vail from Chicago O'Hare is increasing from twice weekly to daily service Feb. 15 to April 2. In addition, two of the three daily flights from Denver will now be served by larger aircraft, primarily the Airbus A320, offering a substantial increase in seat capacity on these flights.

"Flights from the Bay Area have been a top priority for the EGE Air Alliance and the Eagle County Regional Airport for a number of years, and we are very excited to partner with the airport and United to make this new service a success," said Mike Brumbaugh, chair of the EGE Air Alliance, a local nonprofit group that works to build service into the airport.

"It's exciting times for Eagle County and the Vail region as the Eagle County Regional Airport will now be offering nonstop service to at least 14 cities during the peak winter season," said Kip Turner, aviation director for the airport. "United continues to be a valued partner with these enhanced offerings of air service opportunities in the Eagle/Vail market, and we anticipate this new service will be well received for those traveling in and out of the area," he said.

For more information, go to http://www.flyvail.com.