Next Saturday’s event includes jumps, 360-degree turn | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Free your heel, free your mind, telemark skiers say.

The sixth annual Vail Mountain School Telemark Sprint Classic is Saturday, and you get to telemark ski through a 360-degree banked turn.

The race is hosted by Vail Mountain School’s telemark team, a bunch of VMS upper school students and faculty who spend winter afternoons tele skiing.

It turns out that other schools throughout the region also have telemark teams, and this race is an opportunity for mountain schools to get together for some friendly competition.

“In past years, the event has also drawn members of the U.S. Telemark Team who show up clad in speed suits and absolutely slay the course,” said James Mill, VMS communications director. “At the same time, there’s little kids on tele gear skiing the same course and grinning ear to ear.”

This exciting family event is open to the public and includes two runs on a GS course. The course includes a jump, a unique 360 degree banked-turn called a reipelokke, pronounced “wrap-a-loosh,” and an uphill skate to the finish line.

There’s a barbecue at the end.

Racers will compete in these categories: Women 14 and under; Men 14 and under; Women 15 to 18; Men 15 to 18; Women Citizen 19 and up; Men Citizen 19 and up; Women’s Elite; and Men’s Elite.