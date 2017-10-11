Next Vail Ski Swap drop-off day is Saturday, Oct. 14; swap is Oct. 20-22

VAIL — The annual Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap returns for its 48th year Friday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22. The event, which raises funds for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, offers an opportunity to buy and sell gear for the upcoming season.

Products featured at the Swap span across all snowsport disciplines: alpine, snowboard, telemark and Nordic. The swap also presents an array of new soft goods and accessories, such as jackets, pants, helmets, gloves and goggles, as compiled by vendors from around the region. A percentage of sales from the Swap benefit Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, helping the organization fulfill its mission to inspire character growth and excellence in young athletes throughout the Vail community.

Sell your gear by participating in the next early drop-off event Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, Brush Creek Elementary School in Eagle or Golden Peak Children's Ski School in Vail. The final opportunity to drop off gear will be Thursday, Oct. 9, from noon TO 7 p.m. at Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead Village.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail staff and volunteers will be on hand to help set prices. If your gear sells during the Swap, SSCV will take a 30 percent commission and mail you a check for the remaining 70 percent. To expedite the process, download and print the check-in form from http://www.skiclubvail.org and fill it out prior to drop off.

New this year, you can check the status of items that are sold during the Swap by using the tag numbers and going to vailskiswap.com.