Northern Colorado’s Alpha Phi sorority, Starting Hearts host partnership event

GREELEY — The Delta Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of Northern Colorado and Starting Hearts recently announced their first partnership event.

Held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the University of Northern Colorado Campus at Gunter Green, the Alpha Phi and Starting Hearts Country Fair will feature new affiliate partners Starting Hearts and the Delta Gamma chapter of Alpha Phi. Tickets to the event are $10 and include food, booths and entertainment provided by the Alpha Phi sorority.

During the event, Starting Hearts will be offering 5-minute and 45-minute free Call.Push.Shock CPR and defibrillator classes. Leading up to the event, Starting Hearts instructors will train and certify all 80 members of the sorority, making Alpha Phi Delta Gamma the most informed and capable fraternal organization in the nation to provide early care to cardiac arrest victims when called upon.

"We are excited to be working with Starting Hearts to focus on educating the community to act as first responders in the event of a cardiac arrest," said Colleen Kennedy, Alpha Phi director of philanthropy. "Additionally, we are excited to see the outcome of the event, in both defibrillator placement, as well as growth in our relationship with Starting Hearts."

Each year, the Delta Gamma chapter makes a monetary donation to the international fraternity's philanthropy, the Alpha Phi Foundation. Now, proceeds from this event will go toward the Alpha Phi Foundation and Starting Hearts.

"In return, Starting Hearts has committed to invest 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to the University of Northern Colorado with new defibrillator placements, making the campus a safer place for students, teachers, staff, and visitors," Kennedy said.

"We are so pleased to work with the dedicated women of Alpha Phi in helping to save more lives," said Lynn Blake, founder of Starting Hearts and cardiac arrest survivor. "Our strategic partnership with Alpha Phi Delta Gamma Chapter is our first campus affiliation, and we believe this cooperation will become a model for colleges and universities across the nation."

Search for the Alpha Phi and Starting Hearts Cardiac Country Fair at http://www.eventbrite.com for more information and to purchase tickets.