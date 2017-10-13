Nottingham Park path estimated to be closed through Oct. 20 for playground construction

AVON — Groundbreaking for the new Destination Jump, Splash, Learn playground in Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon began Monday, Oct 9, and as a result of the construction, the path from Lake Street to the volleyball courts on the north side of Nottingham Park is estimated to remain closed through next week.

This Great Outdoors Colorado grant-funded project replaces the 20-year playground with new equipment and play features that interact with the natural environment. The construction will include improved pedestrian and bike access and new park lights, with an estimated completion date in November.

Contact Justin Hildreth, town engineer, at jhildreth@avon.org or 970-748-4045 with questions regarding this work.