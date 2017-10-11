November election, absentee reminders from the Vail Town Clerk’s Office

VAIL — The Vail Town Clerk's Office reminds Vail voters that absentee voting can be done by submitting the appropriate request form to the Clerk's Office. These forms can be accessed on the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com/elections. In order for absentee ballots to be counted, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, either by mail or hand-delivered.

The Clerk's Office will offer early voting beginning Thursday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Nov. 3, for the regular municipal election at the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Road, from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Vail's Election Day polling location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. When voting at the poll, bring a valid Colorado identification, such as a Colorado driver's license, U.S. passport, utility bill with name and address of elector or Colorado state-issued identification card. If you have moved, you must update your voter registration with your new residence address prior to voting. Changes to voter registration can be made online at http://www.govotecolorado.com or at one of the Eagle County's Voter Service and Polling Centers.

• Eagle County elections: The Eagle County Clerk's Office will be mailing a separate ballot for Eagle County, state or special district elections. All county elections in Colorado are now automatically mail-ballot elections, so all registered voters in Eagle County will receive a mail ballot for those elections. Contact Eagle County Clerk and Recorders Office at 970-328-8715 with questions about the mail ballot election and locations of the polling centers, or log onto http://www.eaglecounty.us.

• Vail Recreation District: The Vail Recreation District also will be conducting a mail-ballot election. Ballot Issue A will ask VRD electors to approve a mill-levy increase to help offset the district's funding needs. Registered voters with the district will begin to receive ballots the week of Oct. 16.

Ballots may be returned via mail using the included envelope or can be dropped off at the VRD administration offices, located inside the Vail Tennis Center at 700 South Frontage Road in Vail, or to the District's Designated Election Official at 28 Second Street, Suite 213, in Edwards, until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

For questions about the election, contact VRD Marketing and Communications Director Jessie Klehfoth at jklehfoth@vailrec.com or 970-479-2446, or Designated Election Official Anne Clarke at 970-926-6060, ext. 114. For more information on the Vail Recreation District and the upcoming ballot question, visit http://www.vailrec.com.