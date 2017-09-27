Celebration of Katie Ciliberto’s life is Sept. 29

We invite all who knew Katie Ciliberto to join us in celebrating her life on Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paulsen's at 499 Mesa Drive, Eby Creek, Eagle. We will share memories and many of the laugh-out-loud moments we had with Katie.

Kindly bring an appetizer to pass out and your favorite picture of Katie to put on a board for the family.